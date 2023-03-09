Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
Eagle Point Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 34.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of EIC opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82. Eagle Point Income has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $18.24.
Eagle Point Income Company Profile
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
