Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Eagle Point Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 34.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Eagle Point Income Price Performance

Shares of EIC opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82. Eagle Point Income has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $18.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIC. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Income by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

