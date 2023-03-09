Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EICGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Eagle Point Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 34.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of EIC opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82. Eagle Point Income has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $18.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIC. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Income by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

