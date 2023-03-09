Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Price Target Raised to $15.50

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CL King from $13.50 to $15.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ecovyst from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $10.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54. Ecovyst has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 11,490,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $114,329,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ecovyst by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,658,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ecovyst by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 315,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 26,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

