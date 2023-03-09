EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.05% of EG Acquisition worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of EG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in EG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in EG Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in EG Acquisition by 99.0% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 205,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 102,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in EG Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGGF opened at $10.14 on Thursday. EG Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91.

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

