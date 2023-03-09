Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 72.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,206,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,918,000 after buying an additional 20,618,487 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,243,000 after buying an additional 12,796,752 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,922,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,009,000 after buying an additional 9,906,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,309,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 22.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,030,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,454,000 after buying an additional 4,872,640 shares during the period.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

