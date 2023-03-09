Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,051 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,046,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,977,000 after acquiring an additional 940,058 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,917,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,864,000 after acquiring an additional 75,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,356,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,312,000 after acquiring an additional 919,104 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $34,031.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $1,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,470,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $34,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,364.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,370 shares of company stock worth $1,292,702 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BCRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

