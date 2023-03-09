Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Stock Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.14% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 25.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,600,000 after purchasing an additional 180,830 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 145.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 151,817 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 133.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 165,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 94,506 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth about $2,751,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 34.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 260,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 66,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $33.47 on Thursday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

