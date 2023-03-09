Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,911 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in TriNet Group by 1,609.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $406,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,352,367.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $228,902.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,004.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $406,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,352,367.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,835 shares of company stock worth $1,887,011 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TNET opened at $84.77 on Thursday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $103.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.78. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The business had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.09 million. On average, analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cowen upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

