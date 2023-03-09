Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $735,000 Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 76,523 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 108.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,655 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 14.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 37,682 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter worth about $772,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,362,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.69. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.58.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

