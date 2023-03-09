Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $7,983,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,112,921.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $7,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at $25,112,921.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,089 shares of company stock worth $29,501,762. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $188.38 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.53. The company has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2,568.93, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.16.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.