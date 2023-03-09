Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 137.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 34,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $75,248.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,438 shares of company stock worth $7,368,783. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.23. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $133.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -32.16%.

Several analysts recently commented on SMG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

