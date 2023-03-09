Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Ventas were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,055,000 after buying an additional 242,767 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

Ventas Price Performance

NYSE VTR opened at $47.99 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Featured Articles

