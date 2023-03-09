Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $741,000 in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.16% of TPI Composites at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TPI Composites by 44.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 91,261 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites by 59.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in TPI Composites by 65.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in TPI Composites by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,390,000 after acquiring an additional 128,862 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TPIC shares. Cowen lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

TPI Composites Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $25.05.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $402.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.71 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TPI Composites

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.