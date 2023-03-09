Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $744,000 in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in RLI in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in RLI by 52.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in RLI by 9.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLI opened at $134.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.42. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $100.96 and a 12 month high of $140.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.70 and a 200 day moving average of $124.50.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. RLI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $360.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

In other RLI news, Director Michael E. Angelina bought 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $131.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,990.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

