Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $761,000 in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 39,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1,399.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $278,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $278,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,120 shares of company stock worth $1,320,888. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $23.91.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. Radian Group had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 62.39%. The business had revenue of $314.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

