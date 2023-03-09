Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $749,000 Investment in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SunPower to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

