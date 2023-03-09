Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,389,000 after acquiring an additional 991,281 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,653,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,559,000 after acquiring an additional 791,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,816 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,979,000 after acquiring an additional 992,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 805.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Arconic Stock Performance

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.94. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Arconic declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 16th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arconic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.