Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 8,384 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensemble Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2,212.5% during the third quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,753.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,114,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,261 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,787.4% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,043,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,686 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 67.8% during the third quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 21,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2,118.3% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 213,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,561,000 after purchasing an additional 204,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Price Performance

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $94.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $144.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

