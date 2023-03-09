Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases New Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.12% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $809.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICPT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Securities upped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.70.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

