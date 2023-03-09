Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 17,247 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,247 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INT. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 23.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $30.65.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

INT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

