Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 1,934 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in RH were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RH. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of RH by 26.7% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,647,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 117.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,816,000 after acquiring an additional 196,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after buying an additional 194,960 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter worth $23,616,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter worth $19,103,000. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Insider Activity at RH

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,492.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total value of $54,671,522.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,072,672.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,752 shares of company stock valued at $107,945,101 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Down 1.0 %

RH opened at $279.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.19 and its 200 day moving average is $276.16. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $390.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.09.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.05 million. Research analysts expect that RH will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RH from $254.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.06.

RH Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.