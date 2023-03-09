Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 247,519 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 247,519 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 925.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 320,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 289,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,111 shares during the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCO opened at $8.43 on Thursday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $9.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

