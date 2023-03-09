Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $660,000 Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Insmed by 2,170.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 38.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Insmed by 42.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In related news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $32,919.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $138,758.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,592 shares of company stock worth $518,005. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insmed Trading Down 0.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $28.94.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INSM shares. StockNews.com lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

About Insmed

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

