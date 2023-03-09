Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,076 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 59,795 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Walmart by 500.0% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $138.10 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.89.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 859,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total value of $126,682,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,745,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,036,210,739.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,981,423 shares of company stock worth $1,284,308,720 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

