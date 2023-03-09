Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84,114 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $108.91 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $146.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 247.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

