Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,223 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,419,000 after acquiring an additional 75,721 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,779,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $676,245,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,958,000 after acquiring an additional 37,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.06.

Amgen Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $228.43 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $121.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

