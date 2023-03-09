Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENLT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLT opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $29.70.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy provides renewable energy platform which develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates utility-sale renewable energy projects. Enlight Renewable Energy is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

