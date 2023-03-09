Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Enlight Renewable Energy Price Performance

ENLT opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. Enlight Renewable Energy has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $29.70.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy provides renewable energy platform which develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates utility-sale renewable energy projects. Enlight Renewable Energy is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

