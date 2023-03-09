Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 12,932 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 129.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,943,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,004,242,000 after buying an additional 629,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,977,848,000 after purchasing an additional 223,279 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,478,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $787,483,000 after acquiring an additional 627,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,476,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $650,476,000 after buying an additional 214,860 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $140.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Articles

