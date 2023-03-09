Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 3,760 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 5.0% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BXP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:BXP opened at $64.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.11 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 72.59%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

