Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 9,720 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,055 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.05% of Matador Resources worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,758,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,841 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after acquiring an additional 685,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after acquiring an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,570,000 after acquiring an additional 546,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 3.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average is $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $73.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. The business had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.92%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

