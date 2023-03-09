Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,753.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,114,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946,261 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $299,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Totem Point Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alphabet stock opened at $94.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

