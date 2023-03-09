Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 135.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 324.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 556,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 425,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 27.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

JEF stock opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.42. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

