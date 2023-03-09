Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 8,450 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,759,044 shares of company stock worth $179,478,338. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $117.07 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.48. The company has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FISV. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

