Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,215 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth $70,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Jabil by 30.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

Jabil Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 4,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $382,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,794. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $772,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 178,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,811,373. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 4,970 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $382,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,339,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,562 shares of company stock worth $15,294,991. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE JBL opened at $84.84 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.26.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.28). Jabil had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

