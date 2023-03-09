Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,306 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,462,000 after purchasing an additional 81,002 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.15.

NYSE:BNS opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.35. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.774 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

