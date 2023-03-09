Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,940,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after acquiring an additional 35,933 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Lennox International by 668.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 35,628 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Lennox International by 2,740.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Lennox International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 607,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lennox International Stock Performance

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total value of $37,954.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,358.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $257.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.17 and a 200 day moving average of $247.77. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.85 and a fifty-two week high of $279.31.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 152.66%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

