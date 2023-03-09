Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Chemed by 30.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 407.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 2.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 203,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,020,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 4.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Down 0.5 %

CHE stock opened at $508.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $430.16 and a 1-year high of $539.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.52.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. StockNews.com cut Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

About Chemed



Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

