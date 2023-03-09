Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in ITT by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,136,000 after purchasing an additional 87,718 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ITT by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,646,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in ITT by 6.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,356,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,638,000 after buying an additional 76,845 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ITT by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,374,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 58.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,741,000 after buying an additional 336,860 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.30.

NYSE:ITT opened at $91.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.47. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.82 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

