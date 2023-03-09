Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 17,305 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1,035.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,127,000. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 397,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,643,000 after acquiring an additional 222,043 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 294,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $263,949.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,186.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,650 shares of company stock valued at $16,595,760. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Voya Financial Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of VOYA opened at $74.13 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $78.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Voya Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.