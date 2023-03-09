Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.58 Million Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 188.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $234,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 117,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.43.

NYSE MTN opened at $233.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.05. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $273.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $279.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.07 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,332.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

