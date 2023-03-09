Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.77 Million Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Toro by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Toro in the second quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Toro by 266.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Toro by 78.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 1,195.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $2,818,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,644.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toro news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $50,146.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $490,270.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $2,818,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,644.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,733 shares of company stock worth $4,492,359. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toro Trading Up 0.0 %

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Shares of TTC opened at $113.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.18.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Toro Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Read More

