Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LECO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $171.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $176.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.00 and a 200-day moving average of $147.39.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.80%.

In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $372,672.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,426.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LECO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

