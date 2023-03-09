Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,429 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,686,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,386,867,000 after purchasing an additional 429,688 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,281,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,216,000 after purchasing an additional 992,014 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 25.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,748,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 55.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,813,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,244 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE BMO opened at $92.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.53 and its 200 day moving average is $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

BMO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.