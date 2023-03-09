Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,007,000 after buying an additional 49,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,821,000 after buying an additional 39,527 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 1.3 %

CHH opened at $121.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.72. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $150.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.74 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $211,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,394 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,313.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $94,210.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,564.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $211,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,313.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,307 shares of company stock valued at $10,691,003. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.