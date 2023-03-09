Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Global Payments by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $108.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $146.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

