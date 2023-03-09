Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,235 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth $67,112,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,206,000 after buying an additional 1,197,611 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 11.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,980,000 after buying an additional 636,968 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 82.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,149,000 after buying an additional 572,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 170.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,154,000 after buying an additional 343,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $34,027.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE TNL opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average is $39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $59.99.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.96 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.