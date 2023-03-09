Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 104,250 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 251,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 104,250 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 382,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 65,259 shares in the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.7% in the third quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,286,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 37.1% in the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 279,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 75,774 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.7% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $18.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.