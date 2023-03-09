Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Cable One worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Cable One by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Cable One by 1,312.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 19.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $709.30 per share, with a total value of $70,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cable One Trading Down 1.6 %

CABO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $850.00 to $680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,105.71.

NYSE:CABO opened at $673.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $752.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $817.05. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,576.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.56 by ($3.62). Cable One had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $425.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 57.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.57%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

