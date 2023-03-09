Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 12,665 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,665 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 50.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after buying an additional 36,205 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in AGCO by 41.0% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 29,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in AGCO by 46.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in AGCO by 1.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Down 0.3 %

AGCO opened at $139.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $150.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.80.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In other news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $1,257,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,137.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

