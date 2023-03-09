Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 16,240 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,240 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,989,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Plug Power by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,613,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after buying an additional 1,045,713 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,144,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,099,000 after purchasing an additional 820,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,265,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,543,000 after purchasing an additional 740,198 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $63.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $32.05.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

